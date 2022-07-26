Seahawks sign Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant

The Seahawks have all of their 2022 draft picks under contract.

Word came early on Tuesday that second-round defensive end Boye Mafe had signed his four-year deal with the team and the Seahawks confirmed it in the afternoon. They also announced that second-round running back Kenneth Walker III and fourth-round cornerback Coby Bryant have also signed their rookie deals.

All three players will be in the mix for playing time right out of the gate with Walker having a chance to step into the role once filled by Chris Carson in the Seattle backfield. Carson is retiring after suffering a serious neck injury last season.

The Seahawks also waived linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven with an injury designation on Tuesday. Cornerback Tre Brown, linebacker Jon Rhattigan, tackle Liam Ryan, and linebacker Tyreke Smith have all been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

