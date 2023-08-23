Seahawks sign DE Jordan Ferguson, waive RB Bryant Koback

The Seahawks cut defensive end Jordan Ferguson earlier this week, but they reversed course on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Ferguson and brought him back to their active roster. Running back Bryant Koback was waived in a corresponding move.

Ferguson played 34 defensive snaps in the team's first two preseason games this summer. He was credited with three tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits in those appearances.

Ferguson initially signed with the Seahawks earlier this month.

Koback ran six times for 32 yards and caught three passes for 43 yards in the Seahawks' first preseason outing, but he missed their second with an injury.