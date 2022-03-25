Seahawks sign Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe is the latest addition to the Seahawks roster.

The Seahawks announced on Thursday that Iyiegbuniwe has signed with the team. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Iyiegbuniwe comes to Seattle from Chicago, where he played for Seahawks assistant head coach and former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai. After signing with Seattle, Iyiegbuniwe said Desai “looked out for me and said good things about me” ahead of the agreement on a contract.

Iyiegbuniwe played 58 games over the last four seasons and has seen almost all of his playing time on special teams. He had 29 tackles and a forced fumble during his time in Chicago and figures to remain a core special teamer with the NFC West club as well.

