Seahawks sign Joel Dublanko, cut Jake Hausmann

The Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Friday afternoon.

They have signed linebacker Joel Dublanko to the 90-man roster after a workout this week. Tight end Jake Hausmann was waived a week after signing with the team.

Dublanko signed with the Saints after going undrafted earlier this year, but he was dropped by New Orleans in May. He grew up in Washington and went to Cincinnati, which credited him with 113 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his final season.

Many of those tackles came while he was sharing the field with cornerback Coby Bryant, who is now his teammate again as he was selected in the fourth round by Seattle earlier this year.

