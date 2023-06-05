The Seahawks made a few changes to their roster ahead of their mandatory minicamp.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Jacob Sykes on Monday. They also announced that they have waived defensive tackle Forrest Merrill and the NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that they’ve waived wide receiver C.J. Johnson.

Sykes signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted in April, but was cut when Seattle signed Merrill in mid-May. He was All-Ivy League at Harvard in 2021 and transferred to UCLA for his final college season. Sykes had 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack for the Bruins.

Merrill played in four games for the Chargers in 2021 and Johnson was signed as an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina.

Seahawks sign Jacob Sykes, waive Forrest Merrill and C.J. Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk