The Seahawks made a few changes to their roster ahead of their mandatory minicamp. The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Jacob Sykes on Monday. They also announced that they have waived defensive tackle Forrest Merrill and the NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that they’ve waived wide receiver C.J. Johnson. Sykes signed with the [more]

Seahawks sign Jacob Sykes, waive Forrest Merrill and C.J. Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports