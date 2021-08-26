The Seahawks signed tight end Luke Willson earlier this week, but he decided to retire so the team went shopping for another one on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to a deal with Ian Bunting.

Bunting was with the Cardinals in training camp, but he was cut earlier this week. He went undrafted in 2018 and has also spent time with the Colts and Bears, but has not played in any regular season games.

Gerald Everett, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Mabry, and Cam Sutton are the other tight ends in Seattle, although Parkinson is out for a while with a foot injury.

Seahawks sign Ian Bunting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk