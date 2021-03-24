Seahawks re-sign guard Jordan Simmons to a one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are making sure their offensive line is locked in for this season.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks signed former USC guard Jordan Simmons to a one-year deal to remain in Seattle.

Simmons had previously not been tendered by the team when he was a restricted free agent.

The Seahawks have agreed to a one-year deal with guard Jordan Simmons, a source tells me. He made six starts for Seattle last season and is coming back as O-line depth behind Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis. Simmons' deal includes incentives for playing time. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 24, 2021

Simmons has struggled with injuries dating back to his college days but was at his healthiest last season.

He played in 14 games and started six of them.

And even games where he did not start, he alternated snaps with now-retired Mike Iupati.

The Seahawks should feel good about the depth at the guard position. Damien Lewis and newly acquired Gabe Jackson will most likely be the starters.

Having Simmons, Phil Haynes and Jamarco Jones should give the Seahawks some legroom to work with if anyone sustains an injury.

We don’t know if this makes Russell Wilson happier, but Seattle has for sure been addressing the issue on the offensive line this offseason.