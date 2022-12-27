Seahawks sign Godwin Igwebuike to the active roster, place Joey Blount on IR

The Seahawks signed Godwin Igwebuike to the 53-player roster from the practice squad on Monday, the team announced.

Igwebuike was out of standard elevations from the practice squad, having played the past three games.

Igwebuike, who signed to the team’s practice squad earlier in the season, took over kick return duties three weeks ago. He has 255 yards on nine returns, including returns of 50 and 48 yards.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks placed safety Joey Blount on injured reserve. He injured his knee in Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Blount, who made the team as an undrafted rookie, became a core special teams player with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Seahawks also announced they signed running back Tony Jones Jr. to the practice squad after waiving him last week.

Jones has appeared in four games for Seattle after joining the team earlier this season.

