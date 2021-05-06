Seahawks sign German LB Aaron Donkor from NFL's International Player Pathway Program

Seahawks sign German LB Aaron Donkor from NFL's IPPP originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks didn't add a linebacker over the weekend in the NFL Draft, but they were able to add depth at that position in a rather unique way.

Back in 2017, the NFL introduced a new initiative to help facilitate more non-American and Canadian players to try and get those players more opportunity’s to play in the league.

The International Player Pathway Program, or the IPPP, gives players a chance to apply and will give them a designated team at random.

This year, all four NFC West teams were chosen to take a player from this year’s class.

The Seahawks were awarded one of the most exciting players in the program’s four years in 26-year old German linebacker Aaron Donkor.

Seahawks sign Aaron Donker via NFL international player pathway. Will be able to use pass-rushing traits at SAM LB in Seattle. Wonder if he studies Melvin Ingram:



6ft0, 230lbs w/ 31 1/4" arms

4.60s 40yd w/1.58s 10ys

39" VJ

10ft1" BJ

7.02s 3C

4.24s SS

21BPhttps://t.co/Cwf5zNKlIx — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) May 4, 2021

Donker is a 6-foot-2, 240-pound athletic linebacker. He was focused more on basketball before turning his sights towards football at the ripe age of 21, where he excelled immediately.

He began his football journey with the Düsseldorf Panther of the German Football League, where he dominated the league with 14.0 sacks and 74 combined tackles with 20 of those being a loss.

Donker then made his way back stateside at the junior college level for New Mexico Military Institute, where he earned Junior College All-American honors for having 11.5 sacks and 27 tackles.

Oh, he did all that in just four games.

Donker moved onto play for Arkansas State in 2019 and put up 25 tackles in six games, but the next season got hit with COVID-19.

He returned back home to Germany.

In the NFL International Combine, Donor ran a 4.46 40-yard dash time with a 39-inch vertical with bench pressing 22 reps.

Those numbers will get the attention of any NFL team.

Although Donker is very much new to the game of football, the possibility of him getting into some of the linebacker competition should not be ruled out.

The program has already shown positive results in such a short time with players like Bills defensive end Efe Obada and Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson.

With linebacker K.J. Wright still unsigned, the Seahawks only have five linebackers on their 90-man roster at the moment.

Are the linebackers essentially looking to fill the spot Wright used to fill to indicate that they are moving on from him?

Who knows at the moment, but the next coming months will be interesting one to watch.