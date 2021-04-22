Seahawks re-sign Geno Smith

There was a moment this offseason when it looked like the Seahawks might have a new starting quarterback in 2021, but no Russell Wilson trade happened and everyone appears to be moving forward on the same path.

It looks like they will have the same backup quarterback as the last two years as well. The Seahawks announced that they have re-signed Geno Smith on Thursday.

Smith joined the Seahawks in 2019 as a free agent and beat out Paxton Lynch for the No. 2 role. He did not appear in a game that season and went 4-of-5 for 33 yards in his lone appearance of the 2020 season.

The Seahawks also have Danny Etling and Alex McGough on the roster at quarterback.

