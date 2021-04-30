Seahawks sign free agent DT Robert Nkemdiche on draft day

The Seattle Seahawks rather quietly signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche the morning of the first day of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Nkemdiche with the 29th overall pick in 2016 and he would play for them his first three seasons in the league before being released due to a failed physical.

He had a short-lived stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 before spending over a year as a free agent, and now he makes his return to the NFL with the Seahawks, the same team he did THIS to in 2017.

Robert Nkemdiche says F$&# YOU KYLE AND YOUR LAME ASS TWEETS.. …that get off 😲 pic.twitter.com/VhaDxciV3B — Kyle (@marblekyle) December 31, 2017

Widely considered to be a bust, Nkemdiche will get another chance with the blue and green in 2021.

