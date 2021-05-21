The Seahawks have signed all their 2021 draft picks.

They had only three of them, but the final one has put pen to paper. Seattle announced Friday afternoon that cornerback Tre Brown signed his four-year deal.

Brown was a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, where he was a two-time, second-team All-Big 12 honoree.

Seattle’s two other draft picks — second-round wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge and sixth-round tackle Stone Forsythe — agreed to their rookie deals last week.

Seahawks sign fourth-round pick Tre Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk