Seahawks sign fourth-round pick Tre Brown to rookie contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Friday, the Seahawks officially sign fourth-round pick cornerback Tre Brown.

Rookies D’Wayne Eskridge and tackle Stone Forsythe signed their contract last week.

The 2021 draft class is now under contract.

Brown is expected to compete for an outside cornerback spot and started his official career in rookie minicamp last weekend.

"(Friday) he did a really nice job of demonstrating that he understands how the game works in that he stayed on top on everything," Said coach Pete Carroll about Brown after minicamp. “"He was in the right spots. He looked very comfortable, he looked very fast, very speedy out there staying with everybody that we ran at him. I'm anxious to see (Saturday's film), because we just gave him some more looks and some more things to do, but he looks like he's going to be a real competitive player.”

Now its time for Brown and the rest of the rookies to show and prove their skills on the field when the real training camp kicks off in a few months.