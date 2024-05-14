Seahawks sign fourth-round LB Tyrice Knight

The Seahawks signed rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight on Tuesday, the team announced.

The fourth-round pick becomes the sixth of the team's eight 2024 draftees to sign. Only third-round guard Christian Haynes and sixth-round offensive tackle Michael Jerrell remain unsigned.

Knight will join the competition at inside linebacker with free agent additions Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker. In the past three seasons at UTEP, Knight started 37 games and totaled 337 tackles and 31 tackles for loss.

Last season, Knight made 140 tackles, including an FBS-leading 84 solo tackles. He also added 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble on his way to first-team All-Conference USA honors.