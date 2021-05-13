The Seahawks will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend and they added four more participants to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Joshua Moon, defensive tackle Walter Palmore, defensive end Marcus Webb and safety LaDarius Wiley. None of the players were part of this year’s draft class, but all are eligible for the minicamp because they have had limited time in the NFL.

Palmore is the only player who has appeared in a regular season game. He played 19 snaps for the Cowboys in their Week 17 loss to the Giants last season.

Moon spent time with the Jaguars in 2019 and Wiley was with the Titans for part of that year. Webb signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted in 2020, but didn’t stick on the roster.

Seahawks sign four players ahead of rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk