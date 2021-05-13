Seahawks sign four free agents ahead of rookie minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp is set to get going this coming weekend.

And as of Thursday, Seattle has added four non-rookies to the roster as football makes its return slowly.

The Seahawks signed safety Joshua Moon, defensive tackle Walter Palmore, defense end Marcus Webb, and safety LaDarius Wiley.

They all will participate in this weekend’s workouts with the rookies.

One name that might be familiar is Webb, as he was initially signed with Seattle last spring as an undrafted rookie out of Troy.

Moon signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern in 2019, but was released before the regular season. In college of his senior year, he led the team with 71 tackles with two tackles for loss, one interception, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Palmore signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie in 2019, but was waived during roster cuts before the regular season. Last season, he signed with the Dallas’ practice squad and then was elevated for the team in Week 17 game against the Giants.

He then signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys after the season but was waived in May.

And finally, Wiley, who signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2019, was waived as well in part of the Titans roster cuts.

As a senior for Vanderbilt, he recorded 83 tackles, one interception and four forced fumbles.

Will see if either of the four players will make the roster cut for the Seahawks. It is never a bad idea to see what other talent is out there to boost up the team.