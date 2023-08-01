Seahawks re-sign former Washington State OT Liam Ryan

Before yesterday’s training camp practice the Seahawks announced three roster moves. After it was over, they announced another. This time the team has re-signed offensive tackle Liam Ryan, who spent last season on the team’s practice squad.

At the college level Ryan (6-foot-5, 293 pounds) played 45 games for Washington State, with 29 of them coming at left tackle opposite Abe Lucas on the other side. Ryan also has experience at left guard.

While he has an uphill battle ahead of him to make the initial 53-man roster, for now, Ryan offers extra depth behind projected starters Charles Cross at left tackle and Damien Lewis at left guard.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves before Monday practice

Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 4 early standouts at training camp

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire