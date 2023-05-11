Seahawks sign former Vikings running back Bryant Koback

The Seahawks announced a personnel move Wednesday afternoon, Seattle signed running back Bryant Koback to the roster.

Koback first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent last season, spending his rookie year on the Vikings practice squad.

He now joins veterans Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas as well as draftees Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh, brining Seattle’s running back tally to five.

Koback will be in town to participate in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp over the weekend.

The Seahawks have now reached their 90-man roster limit.

