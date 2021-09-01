Seahawks sign former OSU QB Jake Luton after cutting former Beaver QB Sean Mannion -- report originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks opted to keep three quarterbacks on the 53 man roster with Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Sean Mannion.

However, Wednesday that all changed for the former Oregon State Beaver, Sean Mannion.

Instead of keeping the 29-year-old OSU quarterback, the Seahawks cut him and opted to sign Jaguars QB, and a younger Oregon State alum, Jake Luton, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Seahawks are signing former #Jaguars QB Jake Luton to the 53-man roster and releasing QB Sean Mannion, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2021

Luton, 25, had been with the Jaguars prior to being waived on Tuesday. He transferred to Oregon State after one year at Idaho.

In Corvallis he threw for 5,630 yards and 43 touchdowns in three seasons, with 28 of those touchdowns notched during his senior season.

For his young NFL career, he made three starts for a 1-15 Jaguars club after being selected in the sixth-round last year. He was 60-of-110 for 624 yards, along with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

As for Mannion, he had signed with the Seahawks in late July, playing behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith on the team’s depth chart.

Mannion, the No. 89 pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, last played for the Minnesota Vikings.