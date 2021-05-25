Seahawks sign former Fresno State tight end Cam Sutton originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Russell Wilson can never have too many weapons, right?

After the Seattle Seahawks signed Gerald Everett this offseason to help fill the void left by Greg Olsen retiring and Jacob Hollister leaving for the Bills in free agency, the team has added another tight end to an already crowded room.

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have signed Cam Sutton, who was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent last season.

The #Seahawks are signing TE Cam Sutton, per his agent @SamLeaf. The 6-foot-6 Fresno State product was in camp with Carolina last year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

After signing with the Panthers in April of 2020, the 6-6, 226-pounder’s stint in Carolina ended in August when he was cut in training camp. He did not see the field last season.

Prior to his brief NFL stint, Sutton spent two years at Fresno State. As a junior, he finished with 3 receptions for 42 yards and saw the field for 13 of 14 games. He appeared in all 12 games as a senior, tallying 112 receiving yards and 34 rushing yards, and averaging 18.7 yards per catch. In total, he caught nine passes for 154 yards across two collegiate seasons.

Sutton is now one of six tight ends in Seattle. Everett is expected to lead the tight end group with Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Mabry and Nick Guggemos rounding out the group.