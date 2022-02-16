Seahawks sign former Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson to future contract

The Seahawks added some depth to their running back group today, signing former Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson to a future contract. Thompson (5-foot-8, 200 pounds) finished his college career at Utah State, where he posted 1,395 yards from scrimmage and scored 20 touchdowns during the 2018 season.

After that, he was picked by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Thompson didn’t see much time in a crowded Chiefs backfield, though. He only got 64 carries during his first two seasons, totaling 225 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Players who sign future deals usually end up on the practice squad.

