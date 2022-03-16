Seahawks to sign former Chiefs center Austin Blythe

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to add some bulk to the offensive line with the signing of former Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Blythe.

Blythe was originally selected by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Iowa. After one year in Indianapolis, he was claimed by the Rams and spent three seasons with the team.

He signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in 2021.

Blythe has stared 49 of 72 career games played.

