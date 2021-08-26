Seahawks sign former Cardinals tight end Ian Bunting

The Seattle Seahawks needed another tight end on the roster after the sudden retirement of Luke Willson yesterday.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the team has signed Ian Bunting to take Willson’s place.

The day after Luke Willson steps away, the #Seahawks signed Ian Bunting to take his roster spot. The 6-foot-7 former UDFA from Cal was released by the #AZCardinals recently. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2021

Bunting (6-foot-7, 252 pounds) played his college ball at California, where he posted 29 catches and 319 yards but no touchdowns. He went undrafted and has spent some time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals but hasn’t been in an NFL game as of yet.

He will compete for a spot on the roster with the other tight ends on the bottom end of the depth chart, including Cam Sutton and Tyler Mabry.

