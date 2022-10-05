Seahawks sign familiar face to practice squad, designate L.J. Collier for return

The Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves just before noon local time. The team is signing former center Joey Hunt to the practice squad and is desginating defensive end L.J. Collier to return from injured reserve.

Hunt previously played 34 games in Seattle from 2016-2019, earning 11 starts. This could be related to starter Austin Blythe showing up on last week’s injury report with a hamstring injury. He did not miss any practice, though – so it’s possible they are expecting him to play and this is a just-in-case type of signing.

As for Collier, the former first-round draft pick has been on injured reserve since the start of the season due to an elbow injury during training camp. Collier also missed five games as a rookie and seven more games last year. The Seahawks now have three weeks to put him on the active roster or else he has to stay on IR for the rest of 2022.

Related

Seahawks host 2 offensive linemen for tryouts, 1 for a visit

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire