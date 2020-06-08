The subject of Colin Kaepernick's mysterious absence from the NFL over the past three seasons was reignited recently after protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.

Since opting out of his Niners contract in 2017, Kaepernick hasn't been signed by an NFL team.

Many teams have been thrown around as solid potential landing spots for the 32-year-old quarterback, but NFL Hall of Fame honoree Warren Moon thinks Kaepernick could join a former bitter rival.

"It's just a matter of whether he still wants to play football," Moon told TMZ Sports. "I think the (Seattle) Seahawks' style of play fits what he likes to do and I think it would be a good fit if he wants to play football."

Seattle did bring Kaepernick in for a conversation after he left San Francisco but the QB ultimately left without a contract offer from the Seahawks.

The organization obviously has six-time Pro Bowl selection Russell Wilson firmly in place as the starting quarterback, but Kaepernick wouldn't be a bad insurance policy.

Kaepernick's last NFL game came on Jan. 1, 2017 at Levi's Stadium. It remains to be seen whether he'll get another opportunity, although NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league had "moved on" from Kaepernick in December.

Seahawks should sign ex-49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, Warren Moon says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area