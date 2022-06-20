Seahawks re-sign DT Bryan Mone to 2-year extension

The #Seahawks signed DT Bryan Mone to a two-year, $12 million extension that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, per source. An exclusive-rights player who signed his tender in April, Mone now can earn up to $13.8 million with incentives through 2024. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 20, 2022

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seahawks have re-signed defensive tackle Bryan Mone. His new contract is for two years and $12 million total, including a modest $1.5 million signing bonus. Mone can make up to $13.8 million if he reaches all his incentives.

Mone (who turned 26 in October) has been in Seattle since 2019, when they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan. So far, he has played in 28 games in a Seahawks uniform. Serving as a backup, Mone has totaled two sacks and six quarterback hits. He has started five games in his NFL career.

Seattle’s defensive tackle group is one of the team’s strongest position groups on the roster. Mone is part of a deep interior rotation headlined by 2021 starters Al Woods and Poona Ford. The team also acquired the highly-underrated Shelby Harris as part of the Russell Wilson trade and re-signed their former DT Quinton Jefferson.

