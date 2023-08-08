Seahawks sign DL Jordan Ferguson

The Seahawks announced a pair of roster moves on the defensive side of the ball on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Jordan Ferguson agreed to a contract with the team and has been signed to the 90-man roster. Cornerback Andrew Whitaker was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Whitaker injured his knee in a mock game last week. He will move to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Ferguson was undrafted after recording 18 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss over his final two seasons at Middle Tennessee State. He played in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats and had a pair of sacks.