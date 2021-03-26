Seahawks sign DL Al Woods to a one-year deal to help replace Jarran Reed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are Jarran Reed surprisingly reached an impasse in contract negotiations this week. Reed wanted a long-term deal to stay in Seattle, and the team couldn't offer that.

As a result, the two sides are headed for a split. And now, the Seahawks have signed a player that will, evidently, help to replace Reed.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks have added Al Woods to the roster. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he will be joining the team on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Woods, 34, has played 10 seasons in the NFL since being a fourth-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints out of LSU in 2010. That has included two stints with the Seahawks. The first came in 2011 when he played in two games and made two tackles. The other came in 2019 when he played in 14 games, recorded 32 tackles, and had a sack.

Last season, Woods was slated to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal, but he opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will add depth and experience to the Seahawks defensive line, and they could use that with Reed set to head elsewhere.

Woods won't replace the production of Reed, who has averaged seven sacks per 16 games in his last three seasons. He will be a key piece of depth in a different role. The 6-4, 330-pound Woods will be asked more to clog running lanes than to serve as a top interior pass rusher.

The Seahawks could still stand to add some extra pass-rushing talent on their defensive front, but with Woods and Poona Ford in tow, they should be able to stop the run very well during the 2021 campaign. Now, it's about figuring out how the rest of the defensive line rotation will shake out.