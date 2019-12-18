Seahawks sign Dekoda Watson

Linebacker Dekoda Watson had a short stint with the Seahawks earlier this season that ended when the team claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off of waivers from the Patriots.

Gordon’s time with the Seahawks came to an end when he was suspended indefinitely earlier this week and his departure has been followed by Watson’s return to Seattle.Â The Seahawks announced the move on Wednesday.

Watson did not play in a game during his previous stint with the Seahawks and hasn’t played in a game with anyone else this year either.

Watson’s last regular season appearances came with the 49ers last year. He’s also played for the Broncos, Patriots, Cowboys, Jaguars and Buccaneers. He has 152 tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 107 career games.