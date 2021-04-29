Seahawks sign Defensive Tackle Robert Nkemidche originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks made another move on Thursday to beef up their defensive line.

On Thursday, the Seahawks signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

Nkedmdiche is a former first-round pick out of Mississippi in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals with the 29th pick.

In 2018, Nkemdiche had a breakout year, where he started 10 games before a knee injury ended his season.

He recorded 4.5 sacks, 36 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits.

In 2019, the Cardinals waived him.

The Dolphins later signed him to a one-year, $1.16 million deal, but was waived in November and only appeared in just two games.

Nkemdiche did not play in the NFL last season.

The Seahawks aren’t going to be losing much of anything by seeing what Nkemdiche can bring to the table.

If he plays well, then it is a win. If he doesn’t, then the Seahawks can move on from him.

Will just have to wait and see if Nkemdiche has anything left in the tank once the season gets going.