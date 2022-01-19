Seahawks sign defensive end Alex Tchangam to reserve/future contract
The Seattle Seahawks have officially signed defensive end Alex Tchangam to a reserve/future contract ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Tchangam is the 13th player Seattle now has secured under contract including the following 12 who were signed off the practice squad last week. He originally went undrafted out of the University of Colorado in 2020.
Below are the 13 players the Seahawks have signed to future deals:
DT Myles Adams
WR Matt Cole
LB Aaron Donkor
T Greg Eiland
WR Aaron Fuller
DT Jarrod Hewitt
CB Mike Jackson
WR Cade Johnson
G Pier-Olivier Lestage
WR Cody Thompson
LB Lakiem Williams
DT Niles Scott
DE Alex Tchangam
