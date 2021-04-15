Seahawks sign defensive end Aldon Smith to a one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks wanted to make a trade for defensive end Aldon Smith last season.

But now they won’t have to give up anything to get him.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have signed Smith to a one-year deal.

Another one: The #Seahawks and Aldon Smith have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2021

On Wednesday, Smith visited with the Seahawks, which is the first formal process that could lead to a signing.

#Cowboys free agent pass-rusher Aldon Smith is visiting the #Seahawks today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A possible low-risk, high-reward addition for Seattle if all checks out. He had 50 QB pressures and 5 sacks last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2021

Obviously, things went well.

Before last season, Smith hadn't played since 2015 because of off-field issues.

For Dallas, Smith played 809 snaps, 13th among edge defenders. He also had five sacks, 14 QB hits and two passes defended to go along with 48 tackles.

Although his legs may not be as fresh as they were in his early days, Smith still can produce a good edge rush in one-on-one matchups.

Bringing in Smith is a low-cost addition to the Seahawks rotation along with Carlos Dunlap, Alton Robinson, Darrell Taylor and Kerry Hyder off the edge.

Story continues

The Seahawks had little to no room to work with when it comes to their Cap Space this offseason.

But it looks like the Seahawks made it work out in the short term with one to two-year deals for certain players like Smith and Dunlap.

If Smith can stay out of trouble and be able to produce like he did last year for the Cowboys, the Seahawks might have gotten a steal for cheap to help boost the defensive line.