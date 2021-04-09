Seahawks re-sign defensive back Damarious Randall on Friday

The Seattle Seahawks continue to plug away with free agency signings, re-inking defensive back Damarious Randall to the roster on Friday morning.

Randall was originally selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Arizona State, where he played safety. He spent three seasons in Green Bay as a cornerback before he was traded to the Browns and moved back to the safety position.

After some time with the Raiders, Randall was signed to the Seahawks practice squad before he was promoted to the active roster. He played in 10 games in 2020, mostly on special teams.

Seattle plans to move Randall back to the cornerback spot once again.

