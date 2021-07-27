The Seahawks announced the signing of free agent receiver Darece Roberson on Monday. They waived cornerback Saivion Smith in a corresponding move.

The Cardinals waived Roberson on May 17, and he had remained a free agent since.

Roberson ran a 10.79 in the 100-yard dash in high school. While at Wayne State, Roberson averaged more than 20 yards per catch twice (21.44 in 2018 and 20.76 in 2019) while also becoming the second player in school history to score touchdowns on kick and punt returns.

Roberson finished his college career with 92 catches for 1,767 yards and 24 touchdowns in 43 games.

He went undrafted in 2020 and didn’t sign with an NFL team until the Cardinals gave him an opportunity on April 15 of this year.

Smith, who went undrafted out of Alabama in 2019, was claimed by Seattle after being waived by Dallas in May.

Seahawks sign Darece Roberson, waive Saivion Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk