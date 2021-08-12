Seahawks re-sign Darece Roberson

The Seahawks re-signed receiver Darece Roberson two days after cutting him. To make room, the team waived undrafted free agent cornerback Bryan Mills.

Mills signed with the team May 14 out of North Carolina Central.

The Seahawks originally signed Roberson on July 26 after the Cardinals had waived Roberson on May 17.

Roberson ran a 10.79 in the 100-yard dash in high school. While at Wayne State, Roberson averaged more than 20 yards per catch twice (21.44 in 2018 and 20.76 in 2019) while also becoming the second player in school history to score touchdowns on kick and punt returns.

Roberson finished his college career with 92 catches for 1,767 yards and 24 touchdowns in 43 games.

He went undrafted in 2020 and didn’t sign with an NFL team until the Cardinals gave him an opportunity on April 15 of this year.

