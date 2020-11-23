Seahawks sign Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison to the active roster

The Seattle Seahawks were busy Monday afternoon, announcing a number of roster moves to start Week 12. Along with placing tight veteran Greg Olsen on injured reserve, Seattle officially promoted Damon “Snacks” Harrison from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Seahawks had first signed Harrison to the practice squad in October to give him time to catch up with his conditioning and game planning. He was elevated twice already to the game-day roster – the max allowed this season.

In addition, it seems some other teams were in the hunt to snag Harrison from Seattle’s practice squad – including the Packers and Ravens – according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The #Packers and #Ravens both tried today to sign DT Snacks Harrison off Seattle's practice squad, I'm told. Instead, Snacks — who was out of elevations — officially signed to the #Seahawks active roster and now will go try to get a ring. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 23, 2020

The Seahawks also signed center Brad Lundblade on Monday, filling Harrison’s spot on the practice squad roster. Lundblade has spent time with the Bengals, Jets, Panthers and Seahawks since he entered the league undrafted in 2018.

Related