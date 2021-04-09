Seahawks re-sign Damarious Randall, announce move from safety to corner originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks announced on Friday that they have re-signed defensive back Damarious Randall. The twist was that they announced him as a corner rather than a safety.

Randall was originally requited midway through the 2020 season. He appeared in 10 games for Seattle last season and made three tackles.

His move to corner is a return to the position where he began his NFL career as the 30th-overall pick to the Packers back in 2015. Randall played 776 six snaps at outside corner as a rookie, 580 in 2016 and 377 in 2017 as he made his transition to safety.

In 75 career games (56 starts) over six years, Randall has amassed 14 interceptions, two touchdowns, 244 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Seahawks are currently thin at outside corner with Ahkello Witherspoon, D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers the only sure bets to make the roster as of now. For those wondering, this move won't have any bearing on whether or not Seattle will be able to bring back Richard Sherman.