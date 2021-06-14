Seahawks sign cornerback Will Sunderland ahead of minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks announced one roster move on Monday ahead of the team’s minicamp set to kick off Tuesday. Seattle has signed cornerback Will Sunderland to the 90-man squad.

Sunderland takes the roster spot of safety LaDarius Wiley, who the Seahawks waived on Friday.

Sunderland originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Troy. He first signed with the Packers after the draft but was waived during roster cuts ahead of the start of the season. He then joined the Colts practice squad in October.

The Seahawks’ site has Sunderland listed at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds.

Seattle’s minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday before the players break for the summer.

