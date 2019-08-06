Seahawks sign Chris Worley

The Seahawks changed up their roster ahead of their first preseason game of 2019.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Chris Worley. Wide receiver Nyqwan Murray was waived in a corresponding move.

Worley signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Ohio State last year. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, but was activated late in the year and made two tackles in two appearances. He was dropped by the Bengals late last month when they signed cornerback Tony Lippett.

Murray tried out for the Seahawks at their rookie minicamp and signed with the team last Thursday, so it was a brief stay in Seattle for the former Florida State wideout.