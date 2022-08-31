Seahawks re-sign CB Justin Coleman, place DE L.J. Collier on IR

The Seahawks made a bunch of moves today, including picking up two players off waivers and signing 12 players to their practice squad.

There’s one more point of business to get to.

The team just announced that veteran cornerback Justin Coleman has been re-signed after he was released as part of their initial 53-man roster cuts. To make room for him on the roster, defensive end L.J Collier has been placed on injured reserve.

https://twitter.com/johnpboyle/status/1565107525577363457

Coleman should project as the team’s starting slot corner, at least until rookie Coby Bryant is ready to take over.

Collier will be required to miss the first four games of the regular season.

