Seahawks to re-sign DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks will be keeping one very important piece in the defensive puzzle in place this season. Seattle will be re-signing defensive end Carlos Dunlap. The Seahawks had released Dunlap ahead of the start of the new league year. This news comes just an hour after the report Seattle will be moving on from defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Dunlap registered 14 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for loss, and 2 passes defended in eight games after coming over from the Bengals in a mid-season trade last season

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks are ‘moving on’ from defensive tackle Jarran Reed

    The Seattle Seahawks are 'moving on' from defensive tackle Jarran Reed, either via a trade or release ahead of the 2021 season.

  • Richard Sherman reportedly open to returning to the Seattle Seahawks

    Could the founding member of the Legion of Boom return to the Seahawks? It seems possible.

  • Carlos Dunlap gives Seahawks imposing defensive line heading into 2021

    John Schneider found a way to work his magic and get Dunlap back at $8.3 million annually.

  • Seahawks re-signing Jordan Simmons

    The Seahawks are bringing back some of their depth for the offensive front. Per multiple reports, Seattle is re-signing guard Jordan Simmons on a one-year deal. Simmons started six games for Seattle in 2020, but the club elected not to tender him as a restricted free agent. According to multiple reports, Simmons has incentives built [more]

  • Seahawks slip a spot to No. 8 in updated NFL power rankings

    The Seattle Seahawks have slipped a spot to No. 8 in NFL.com's updated NFL power rankings following the first wave of free agency.

  • Seattle Seahawks’ moves from 1st wave of 2021 NFL free agency

    A look at all the Seattle Seahawks' moves from the first wave of 2021 NFL free agency, including signings, departures and trades.

  • Relationship between Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks 'trending in a good direction'

    This is welcome news for Seahawks fans.

  • Black farmers speak out against the 'festering wound' of racism in agriculture

    House agriculture committee hearing comes on the heels of $5bn being allocated to farmers of color earlier this month Rod Bradshaw stands in a field of wheat on his farm near Jetmore, Kansas. Photograph: Charlie Riedel/AP For the first time in US history, members of the House agriculture committee heard from Black farmers on the impact of systemic discrimination by the department of agriculture (USDA). Thursday’s hearing came on the heels of $5bn being allocated to socially disadvantaged farmers of color earlier this month as part of the coronavirus relief and economic stimulus package. The funding – $4bn for debt forgiveness, $1bn for other forms of support – is meant to account for generations of mistreatment of farmers of color by the USDA. “This festering wound on the soul of agriculture must be healed,” said congressman David Scott of Georgia, who was born on a farm in South Carolina owned by his grandparents and now serves as the first ever Black person to chair the committee. Black farmers offered familiar testimonies of racism in the industry and from the USDA. Sedrick Rowe, an organic peanut farmer in Georgia, spoke of crop buyers telling him they are done buying peanuts for the day when he shows up. PJ Haynie of the National Black Growers Council told of Black farmers getting by on non-irrigated land while their white neighbors used USDA assistance to irrigate theirs. Once making up about 14% of US farmers, Black farmers make up less than 2% today. Many were forced out by racist lending practices by the agriculture department that led to vast losses of land, income, profits and generation wealth. That wealth cannot be regained. Black farmers will never get the land they lost back. But the USDA seems to be trying to foster a renewed trust in the department. Tom Vilsack was appointed to be secretary of agriculture for a second term. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters In addition to Scott’s landmark appointment in December, the USDA, perhaps as an acknowledgment of Tom Vilsack’s second term as agriculture secretary being met with disappointment by many Black farmers and leaders, named Dewayne Goldmon, former executive director of the National Black Growers Council, as the USDA’s first-ever senior adviser for racial equity. And, if confirmed, Jewel Bronaugh will be the first Black woman to serve as deputy secretary for the department. Still, Black farmers remain skeptical. “That’s all very much good intention. But the foundation of the USDA is crooked,” said Michael Carter, a Virginia farmer, of the seemingly reactive diversity efforts. “You can’t put a new roof on and expect the foundation to be straight again.” Scott asked Vilsack on Thursday how much of his time will be devoted to getting the $5bn in stimulus funds in the hands of Black farmers. Vilsack responded that he has no doubt his staff understands this is at the top of his list in terms of priorities. “This is a meeting I’ve been advocating for for 30 years,” said John Boyd Jr . “On behalf of every Black share cropper and Black farmer we thank you for finally hearing our cries.” John Boyd Jr., center, president and founder of the National Black Farmers Association, speaks at a press conference on 26 August 2020. Photograph: Christian Gooden/AP But as president and founder of the National Black Farmers Association, Boyd said his phones were ringing off the hook with farmers asking when they will get the relief. By the end of the four and a half hour hearing, that rollout was still not clear. Boyd, who has advocated on behalf of Black farmers and brought issues of inequality to the forefront for decades, urged swift movement to implement this debt relief. “This should’ve been doing in the first place,” he said over the phone. Reminded of his own advocacy towards Thursday’s hearing, he remained resolute. “You don’t think about it. You got so many hurdles, so many fights,”

  • Report: Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz recently met with Vikings

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to take Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong'; A heavyweight bout with a light touch

    "It’s about two big guys bashing each other around," laughed actor Rebecca Hall, who plays a researcher studying King Kong. Director Adam Wingard’s clash of the titans caps Legendary Entertainment’s “Monsterverse” series, which includes 2014′s “Godzilla” and 2017′s “Kong: Skull Island.” All four films take their central creatures seriously — both within the stories and by pouring money into nuanced special effects — while often winking at audiences with self-aware references.

  • Poll: Should the Jags take a chance on Aldon Smith?

    The defensive end is expected to not be re-signed by the Cowboys, and he could provide key depth as an edge rusher in Jacksonville.

  • Brandon Beane: The sooner Josh Allen’s contract is done, the better for planning

    Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said recently that he expects talks with quarterback Josh Allen about a contract extension to get going after next month’s draft. If it’s up to Beane, they’ll wrap up a short time later. Beane was on the Huddle & Flow podcast with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of NFL Media [more]

  • PlayStation is Reportedly Planning to Close its Older Digital Stores

    If you own a PlayStation 3, PS Vita or PSP, now’s the time to stock up on digital games, as all three digital stores will reportedly shut down later this year. You’ll still be able to play digital versions of games currently installed on your system but – come this summer – you won’t be …

  • An amazing fact about the Trail Blazers trading Gary Trent Jr. to the Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. continues to follow in his father's footsteps.

  • Are the Richard Sherman joining the Seahawks rumors ‘a jab’ at Russell Wilson?

    Are the Seahawks sending a message to Russell Wilson?

  • Breaking: Damontae Kazee latest free-agent addition to Cowboys secondary

    Dallas has reunited the Falcons safety pairing of Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee and thrown in some Jayron Kearse as they remake the defense.

  • Van Gogh's 'Street scene in Montmartre' goes under hammer twice at auction

    A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene fetched 14 million euros ($16.47 million) at auction on Thursday, only to be put back under the hammer and sell for a lower amount. Auction house Sotheby's said there had been a glitch with its online bidding system during the first sale of the painting, which had been held in a private collection for more than a century. The painting "Street scene in Montmartre" received a highest bid of 11.25 million euros the second time around.

  • This Scandalous New Doc Is #2 on Netflix & the Trailer Is Seriously Gripping

    According to Netflix , the movie is \"an examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the...

  • Katherine Tai Confirmed as the First Asian American U.S. Trade Negotiator

    Taiwanese American attorney Katherine Tai was recently sworn in as the 19th United States Trade Representative. Tai, 47, became both the first Asian American and the first woman of color to take on this role on March 18, according to the Los Angeles Times. Tai’s many responsibilities include addressing China’s trade practices, carrying out trade deals and improving the States’ relationships with its allies, The Guardian reported.

  • The US military is poisoning communities across the US with toxic chemicals

    The Department of Defense has ordered the burning of 20m pounds of AFFF – despite risks to human health ‘Almost from the moment they started using AFFF, the military amassed worrisome evidence about the environmental persistence of synthetic carbon-fluorine compounds, their affinity for living things, and their impact on human health.’ Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images One of the most enduring, indestructible toxic chemicals known to man – Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), which is a PFAS “forever chemical” – is being secretly incinerated next to disadvantaged communities in the United States. The people behind this crackpot operation? It’s none other than the US military. As new data published by Bennington College this week documents, the US military ordered the clandestine burning of over 20m pounds of AFFF and AFFF waste between 2016-2020. That’s despite the fact that there is no evidence that incineration actually destroys these synthetic chemicals. In fact, there is good reason to believe that burning AFFF simply emits these toxins into the air and onto nearby communities, farms, and waterways. The Pentagon is effectively conducting a toxic experiment and has enrolled the health of millions of Americans as unwitting test subjects. AFFF was invented and popularized by the US Armed Forces. Introduced during the Vietnam War to combat petroleum fires on naval ships and air strips, AFFF was the whizz kid of chemical engineering that forged a synthetic molecular bond stronger than anything known in nature. Once manufactured, this carbon-fluorine bond is virtually indestructible. Refusing to become fuel, this herculean bond overpowers and tames even the most incendiary infernos. Almost from the moment they started using AFFF, the military amassed worrisome evidence about the environmental persistence of synthetic carbon-fluorine compounds, their affinity for living things, and their impact on human health. As the US Armed Forces became the largest consumer of AFFF in the world, troubling questions about what happens after the fire were brushed aside. US military bases at home and abroad encouraged the promiscuous spraying of AFFF in routine drills while firefighters were told it was as safe as soap. Synthetic carbon-fluorine chemistry, now classified as per- and poly- fluorinated compounds (PFAS), are coming into focus today as fuelling an unprecedented environmental crisis. After the briefest moment of practical utility, PFAS compounds come to haunt life with roving mobility, torpid toxicity, and a monstrous immortality. As we now know, exposure to trace amounts of these “forever chemicals” is strongly linked to a host of cancers, developmental disorders, immune dysfunction, and infertility. Exposure has also been linked to aggravated Covid-19 infections and weakened vaccine efficacy. From Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Colorado Springs, Colorado, the last decade has witnessed communities near military bases waking up to a nightmare of PFAS contamination in their water, their soil and their blood. “Mapping the sites of PFAS contamination in the United States, the Department of Defense stands out as a significant contributor to this dismal list,” Dave Andrews of Environmental Working Group (EWG) told me. Beyond damning internal emails, the military is still in possession of a tremendous amount of AFFF In its initial survey of military bases in December 2016, the Armed Forces identified 393 sites of AFFF contamination in the United States, including 126 sites where PFAS compounds infiltrated public drinking water. (The Department of Defense has active remediation plans at a small fraction of those sites.) In 2019, DOD admitted those numbers were “under-counted.” The Environmental Working Group’s popular map of PFAS contamination puts the current number of polluted military sites at 704, a number that continues to rise. As does potential liability. While some states file suit against the manufactures of AFFF, the fingerprints of the US Armed Forces are all over the scene of the crime. When federal scientists moved to publish a comprehensive review of the toxic chemistry of AFFF in 2018, DOD officials called that science “a public relations nightmare” and tried to suppress the findings. Beyond damning internal emails, the military is still in possession of a tremendous amount of AFFF. As the EPA and states around the US begin to designate AFFF a hazardous substance, the military’s stockpiles of AFFF are starting to add up to an astronomical liability on the military’s balance sheet. Perhaps thinking the Trump Administration presented an opportune moment, the Pentagon decided to torch their AFFF problem in 2016. Despite AFFF’s extraordinary resistance to fire, incineration quietly became the military’s preferred method to handle AFFF. “We knew that this would be a costly endeavor, since it meant we’d be burning something that was engineered to put out fires,” Steve Schneider, chief of Hazardous Disposal for the logistics wing of DOD, said in 2017 as the operation got underway. Only one detail stood in the way of this grand plan: there is no evidence that incineration destroys the toxic chemistry of AFFF. Noting the “strong flame inhibition effects” of the carbon-fluorine bond, a 2020 EPA report concluded, “It is not well understood how effective high-temperature combustion is in completely destroying PFAS.” In a 2019 technical guide for incinerators, the EPA wrote that our grasp of the “thermal destructibility” of PFAS is sparse, thinly extrapolated, and currently inoperable. An influential interstate environmental council refused to endorse burning AFFF last year, noting incineration is still “an active area of research.” Nor was such hesitation restricted to environmental agencies. Even as it was sending tanker trucks of AFFF to incinerators in 2017, the military itself noted “the high-temperature chemistry of PFOS […] has not been characterized” (PFOS is the major PFAS ingredient in AFFF), and “many likely byproducts will also be environmentally unsatisfactory.” But that hasn’t stopped the Pentagon from going ahead and quietly burning the chemical anyway. As the military was sending AFFF to incinerators around the country, the EPA, state regulators, and university scientists all warned that subjecting AFFF to extremely high temperatures would likely conjure up a witches brew of fluorinated toxins, that existing smokestack technologies would be insufficient to monitor poisonous emissions let alone capture them, and that dangerous chemicals might rain down on surrounding neighborhoods. Weighing out its own liability against the health of these communities, the Pentagon struck the match. Like so much else in the Trump Administration, the reckless rush to burn AFFF unfolded almost completely out of public view. The intrepid reporting of Sharon Lerner at the Intercept and an Earth Justice lawsuit against DOD opened a window into this debacle in 2019. As information percolated back into communities near the incinerators, spirited advocacy helped push the crackpot logic of the entire operation further into unflattering visibility in Ohio and New York. This winter, I partnered with citizens groups and national advocates to compile and publish all available data on the incineration of AFFF. As my students and I gathered together scattered shipping manifests, tracked down details about incineration facilities and nearby communities, and started to get our head around the toxic fallout of the burning AFFF, this militarized operation gained a new definition: gross negligence. Not only is burning AFFF extremely ill-advised, but the six hazardous waste incinerators contracted to do so are habitual violators of environmental law. Since 2017, two of the contracted incinerators were out of compliance with some environmental laws 100% of the time according to the EPA (Clean Harbors incinerator in Nebraska, Clean Harbors Aragonite in Utah), two were out of compliance 75% of the time (Norlite incinerator in New York, Heritage WTI incinerator in Ohio), and the remaining two were out of compliance 50% of the time (Reynolds Metals incinerator in Arkansas, Clean Harbors incinerator in Arkansas). The EPA has issued a total of 65 enforcement actions against these six incinerators in the past five years alone. Not that the military was expecting the best. Even as it shelled out millions of dollars to the hazardous waste industry to burn AFFF, the military did not specify burn parameters nor emission controls. The military also withdrew typical documentation requirements of hazardous waste, noting in the contract that incinerators “will not be required to provide Certificates of Disposal/Destruction.” When it came to burning AFFF, the Pentagon didn’t want to know what was really going on at these incinerators. Mixing shoddy burn operations with fire-resistant toxicity, this multi-million-dollar debacle did not so much eradicate the military’s AFFF problem as redistribute it. The WTI Heritage Incinerator, which burned at least 5m pounds of AFFF, is located in a working class Black neighborhood in East Liverpool, Ohio. When it was built in 1993, residents were told this mammoth incineration could help stem the exodus of factory jobs. Instead of paychecks East Liverpool got some of the worst pollution in the US. The modest homes and nearby elementary school have become home to appallingly routine emissions of dioxins, furans, heavy metals, and now PFAS. Residents call it what it is: environmental racism. “We didn’t get any answers,” Alonzo Spencer told me. Residents started asking the WTI Heritage Incinerator about AFFF last year. Describing rising rates of cancer in his community and worried about the “close proximity of the facility to schools,” Spencer doesn’t understand why the military and the incinerator would try to burn AFFF, nor why they are so secretive about it. “They just don’t seem to have any incentive to be truthful about what they’re doing to this community,” he said. Tucked into a scrappy working-class neighborhood in Cohoes, NY, the Norlite Hazardous Waste Incinerator burned at least 2.47m pounds of AFFF and 5.3 million pounds of AFFF wastewater, likely in violation of their operating permits. In the shadow of the smokestack lies the Saratoga Sites Public Housing, a squat brick complex where emissions routinely cloud the playground. Over the past four years, residents told me of paint peeling from their cars and waking some nights to searing pain in their eyes. Norlite, they said, “tear-gassed” them in their own homes. The potential byproducts of subjecting AFFF to extremely high temperatures include the wartime ingredients of tear gas. Places like East Liverpool and Cohoes are the destinations of AFFF that we can track. Some 5.5m pounds of AFFF, 40% of military’s stockpile, was sent to “fuel-blending” facilities where it was mixed into fuels for industrial use. It is not clear where the AFFF laden fuel went next, although the DOD contract stipulates incineration should be the endpoint. If you live in the United States, it’s possible it might have been burned in your community. And, because AFFF is a “forever chemical” that doesn’t break down, that pollution could likely plague communities for generations. While much remains out of public view, there is good reason to think the military continues to burn AFFF. It is well past time to enact sensible national restrictions on the incineration of AFFF and to begin robust investigations into the communities where AFFF was burned. The very name of the Department of Defense speaks to the military’s duty to defend, not harm, its own people. By all accounts, the Pentagon is endangering the lives of countless people through its reckless handling of AFFF. Communities witnessing this environmental catastrophe first-hand demand justice and accountability. When will their government hear them? David Bond is Associate Director, Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA) at Bennington College. He leads the “Understanding PFOA” project and is writing a book on PFAS contamination.