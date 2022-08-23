Seahawks re-sign Cade Brewer

It looks like the Seahawks had some second thoughts about a player they waived over the weekend.

Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has signed tight end Cade Brewer.

Brewer originally joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in May. He was then waived on Saturday as the team reduced its roster to 80 players.

Brewer has caught three passes for 17 yards in Seattle’s first two preseason games.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks have waived offensive lineman Shamarious Gilmore.

