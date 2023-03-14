Seahawks to sign Broncos DT Dre’mont Jones to 3-year deal worth $51M

Seattle Seahawks fans rejoice! In a rare move, the team has actually agreed to sign someone on the first day of the legal negotiation period.

Notoriously slow in the first wave of free agency, the Seahawks have now agreed to sign Denver Broncos defensive tackle Dre’mont Jones to a three-year deal, worth $51 million. According to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, Jones will receive $23.5 million this season.

Jones was originally selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He was ranked as one of the top-rated potential free agents this spring with 22 career sacks.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar had the following to say about Jones’ style of play.

“The Seahawks under Pete Carroll have always had a knack for taking multi-gap disruptors and unleashing them on the rest of the NFL,” Farrar tweeted. “Dre’Mont Jones gives them their best such player since Michael Bennett in his prime. Sucks to be Chiefs RG Trey Smith on this rep.”

