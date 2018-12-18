Seahawks sign Bo Scarbrough off Jaguars practice squad

The Seahawks have added a piece to their offensive backfield ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has signed running back Bo Scarbrough off of the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Scarbrough was a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys this year and wound up in Jacksonville after being dropped from the Dallas practice squad. He ran 24 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in the preseason and ran for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns over three seasons at the University of Alabama.

The Seahawks were without first-round pick Rashaad Penny last Sunday because of a knee injury and head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that “it’s not certain yet if he’s going to be able to turn it around” in time to play against Kansas City.