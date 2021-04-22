Seahawks re-sign backup quarterback Geno Smith to the roster

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed backup quarterback Geno Smith to the roster. The team’s public relations department tweeted the news Thursday afternoon.

Smith originally entered the league via the 2013 NFL draft, when he was selected in the second round by the Jets out of West Virginia. Smith spent four seasons with the Jets before moving over to the Giants and then the Chargers for one-year stints.

He joined the Seahawks in 2019 and beat out Paxton Lynch to back up Russell Wilson, a position he has held ever since.

Smith has only appeared in one game for Seattle – completing four of five passes attempted for 33 yards against the Jets last year.

Blessed with another opportunity to showcase all the hard work but it’s still just the beginning for me! God is writing this beautiful story and I’m thankful to be his vessel. Let’s go 12’s — Geno (@GenoSmith3) April 22, 2021

