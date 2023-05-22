Seahawks sign another rookie nose tackle before first OTAs practice

The Seattle Seahawks have signed another undrafted rookie nose tackle to add to their robust competition at the position. Just before their first OTAs practice of the year was scheduled to begin, Seattle announced that they have signed rookie LaTrell Bumphus.

A converted tight end, Bumphus (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) totaled three sacks and 12 tackles for a loss during his time at Tennessee.

Bumphus will compete with fellow rookie nose tackles Cameron Young, Jonah Tavai, Robert Cooper and Forrest Merrill.

To make room on the 90-man roster for Bumphus, the Seahawks waived outside linebacker Chris Garrett.

