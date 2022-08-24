Seahawks sign another RB, place LB Jon Rhattigan on PUP list

The Seahawks announced two roster moves today.

Undrafted rookie running back Ronnie Rivers has been signed. He played his college football at Fresno State, where he totaled 40 rushing touchdowns and 3,417 yards in 52 games. He got several offers from NFL teams to attend rookie minicamp, eventually settling on the Cardinals. However, Arizona released him as part of their cuts from 90 down to 85 players.

Rivers (5-foot-9, 195 pounds) gives Seattle’s backfield more depth while top-two options Rashaad Penny (groin) and Ken Walker (hernia) are out. The team has one more preseason game to go and they likely don’t want another injury at this spot to affect their plans for the regular season.

To make room for Rivers on the roster, linebacker Jon Rhattigan was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Rhattigan is still recovering from the season-ending knee injury he suffered late last year. He will be required to miss the first four games of the 2022 season.

