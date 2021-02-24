Running back Alex Collins ended the season with the Seahawks and he’ll have a shot to make the team again in 2021.

Collins re-signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday. Collins played a couple of special teams snaps in the team’s playoff loss to the Rams and then reverted to the practice squad, so he became a free agent at the end of the season.

Collins was originally a 2016 fifth-round pick by the Seahawks and played 11 games as a rookie before being cut out of camp in 2017. He landed with the Ravens and ran for 973 yards that season, but fell out of favor after hurting his foot in 2018 and was waived after being arrested for marijuana and handgun possession in 2019.

He ran 18 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns in three games for the Seahawks in 2020.

Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are set for free agency in Seattle, but Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas remain under contract.

Seahawks re-sign Alex Collins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk