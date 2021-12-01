Seahawks sign Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Running back Adrian Peterson’s visit with the Seahawks went well.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said at his Wednesday press conference that Peterson has signed to the Seattle practice squad. Carroll joked that he’s been trying to land Peterson on his team since he was coaching the University of Southern California.

“We didn’t get him back in the day but like I just told him we finally got him,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and KJR.

Peterson was cut by the Titans a little more than a week ago. He ran 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games for Tennessee.

The Seahawks lost Chris Carson for the year to a neck injury and they currently have Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer dealing with injuries.

